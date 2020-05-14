Cell-phone use has become more and more popular. In fact, the latest survey has revealed that there are more cell phones than adult population in developed nations like the United States and UK (Heath 62). uk.edubirdie This survey means that it is not only adults who own cell phones, but also kids. It is true that cell phones have made life much easier and better.

With a cell phone, spouses can easily update each other on their whereabouts, managers can run their businesses from wherever they are, and parents can contact teachers on any issues relating to their children’s welfare at school.

However, these devices are receiving more media coverage for the wrong reasons than good. A recent research carried out by Harvard University researchers revealed that one in every 20 accidents is a result of cell-phone use (Richtel). Use of cell phones in moving vehicles has caused many accidents.

It is therefore, not surprising that many states have burned the use of cell phones while driving. In fact, it is high time for the states that have not burned use of cell phones to act. The greatest danger caused by use of cell phones in moving vehicles is distractions (Ross 29).

When on the road, a driver should fully focus and be alert. This is because the road environment is dynamic and uncertainties such as the driver in front suddenly braking, reaching a sudden turn and vehicle system failure can happen abruptly. Many drivers' reaction to these changes when on the phone is often slow (Ross 34). This could be a result of a moving conversation, too many animations like waving hands, moving the body vigorously, and chattering incessantly.

Furthermore, use of cell phones on moving vehicles is a compromise of a driver's primary task. Driving should involve the use of both hands and holding a cell phone while driving is a violation of this directive. Since driving involves making critical decisions, any distractions can be fatal.

Cell-phone use on moving vehicles may also cause erratic driving patterns. Drivers on cell phones take little or no attention to other road users, road signs, and streetlights (Richtel). They may move to other lanes abruptly without using signals thereby inconveniencing other drivers. With such serious mistakes, it becomes hard to draw a line between drunk driving and use of cell phone while driving.



Of course, some people will disagree and say. "Use of cell phones while driving is the same as talking to a passenger in a car." What they do not realize is that a passenger in a car is aware of the traffic situation and will stop talking when he/she notices danger, something impossible with callers. Still others may say it is fine to use a cell phone while driving to address urgent issues. Matters are simply urgent to us when we live.

No one can solve compelling problems beyond the grave and therefore, first things must come first; guard your life. If there is anything one perceives as urgent and important, then the best thing to do is stop the car and address it first (Richtel). In conclusion, cell phones pose a great risk to driving and all road users must make it their responsibility to control it with, or without any legislation. Every driver must make a decision to either be a safe and responsible road user or count his /her days to prison or death.

