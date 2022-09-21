There are a quantity of reasons to use a VPN. NordVPN is extensively regarded as the very best VPN professional. However , ExpressVPN is an excellent decision as well. Both VPN providers offer excellent customer support. Here is a short comparison of NordVPN and ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN comes with a easier-to-use user interface. Its applications are designed to managed with both Mac and Glass windows systems and are similarly functional about smartphones. The interface is clean and intuitive. It provides features just like split tunneling and Tapjacking protection. NordVPN does not have these features, but it does offer a number of secureness features making it an excellent choice for internet security. The two VPNs work with TLS v1. 2 designed for browsing and tend to be compatible with many networks.

Although ExpressVPN will not keep any kind of logs, NordVPN uses more secure protocols such as IPSEc/IKEv2, which can be military-grade security. Both VPN providers will be based in jurisdictions which often not retain logs. ExpressVPN also simply collects limited information about users to troubleshoot technical issues, while NordVPN collects no information.

ExpressVPN also offers more convenient payment options, including PayPal. Nevertheless , NordVPN has more servers in more countries. Equally VPNs give a 30-day money-back guarantee.